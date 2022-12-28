Simon Ekpa condemns Gov Soludo’s heavy taxes in Anambra, insists no election in S’East

Simon Ekpa, the controversial disciple of leader of the proscribed secessionist group, Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has condemned what he said are outrageous taxes levied on citizens by the administration of Governor Charles Soludo in Anambra State.

Ekpa in a series of tweets on Wednesday said the Governor was mimicking the draconian taxation strategies employed by the former Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu during his tenure in Lagos.

Several human rights organizations, including Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), had recently accused the Anambra State Governor of imposing a ‘taxation regime’ in the state, thus making life unbearable for the people and pushing them into poverty.

The association condemned Soludo’s tax approach, urging him to shift focus on rich individuals who were within tax net.

Read also:Simon Ekpa ends stay-at-home order, declares no election in ‘Biafraland’ (Video)

Ekpa in his comments said Soludo’s action was indicative of the need for secessionist struggle ongoing in the southeast.

The Finland-based Nigerian insisted there would be no elections in the region next year, accusing southeast elders of stalling IPOB ambition.

The tweets read: “@CCSoludo anti-igbo is worst than Lagos state government. The Soludo excessive taxation on Ndigbo living and doing business in Anambra must be condemned as Nnewi businessmen threaten to closedown businesses. This exactly how they will if we allow 2023.

“The young generation are in charge. The old people has made many bad decision for over 50years and in 2023 they can’t decide our future again. No Nigeria election in Biafraland is a task that must be done!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now