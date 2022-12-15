Politics
Simon Ekpa ends stay-at-home order, declares no election in ‘Biafraland’ (Video)
The five-day sit-at-home order in the South-East area of Nigeria has been formally canceled by Simon Ekpa, the self-acclaimed pupil of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) leader Nnamdi Kanu.
Ekpa declared the completion of the five-day sit-at-home order in a video uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday night, calling it “historic and successful” for Biafraland.Click to see video
Ekpa further declared in the video that the South-East area will not host the 2023 elections, citing it as a “sacrifice” that the people of Biafra must make.
Additionally, he stated that “ending Nigeria” must be accomplished by 2023.
The caption reads, “To end Nigeria in 2023 is a task that must be done! There will be no general election in Biafraland in 2023, it is a sacrifice and a task that must be done by all Biafrans across the globe.
READ ALSO:IPOB disowns Simon Ekpa’s ‘Biafran Government In Exile’
“I want every Biafran to watch this broadcast and share widely. Don’t miss it…Follow enterbiafra.com to know How IPOB activities delaying Fulanisation of Nigeria.
“I am Simon Ekpa, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s disciple on Biafra restoration.”
Meanwhile, Nigerians from all over the world are signing a petition urging the Finnish government, the Nigerian government, and the European Union to arrest Simon Ekpa, the person responsible for the five-day sit-at-home order that recently resulted in the deaths of numerous South-East citizens.
In a widely shared video, Ekpa, a self-declared leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, had commanded residents of the South-East to observe a sit-at-home protest from December 9 to 14 — a law that has been enforced in the area with bloodshed and the ruin of people’s lives and properties.
Violence has persisted in the area despite IPOB’s denials of ever issuing a sit-at-home order on the days in question through its Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: In Cross River, civil servants retire into poverty as govt looks away, squanders funds on frivolities
Thousands of civil servants in Cross River State struggle to stay alive as they are denied their gratuities and monthly...
Students suffer as contractors abandon Kano school projects after receiving over N70m
In 2019, to improve the condition of public schools in Kano State, the Federal Government disbursed millions of naira to...
SPECIAL REPORT: World Bank road projects go bad in Enugu, as state govt fails to fulfill promise
Counterpart funded road projects between the world Bank and Enugu State government have started to fail, as the state government...
INVESTIGATION: How N70m road construction created more hardship for Sokoto residents
“To address recurrent accidents on Gagi to Gidan Dilo road and Fakon Idi roads, in Sokoto State, the Federal Government,...
INVESTIGATION: Inside Kwara school where students are used as labour on teachers’ private farms
In this report, SHEREEFDEEN AHMAD uncovered how young students in Kwara State, Nigeria, are being used for labour work on...