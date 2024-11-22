Simon Ekpa is a terrorist, con man who knows nothing about Biafra —Enugu govt

The Enugu State government has hailed the arrest of self-styled Prime Minister of the Biafra Republic Government in Exile (BRGIE), Simon Ekpa by the Finland authorities on terror-related charges.

In a statement issued on Friday by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, in the state, while commending the government of the Republic of Finland for the arrest of Ekpa, described him as a “common criminal, con man, and terrorist, who has no interest of Igbo people at heart.”

Onyia also described Ekpa as a “murderer and fraudster, who delighted in killing his people and living large off their misery,” adding that the Enugu State government was ready and willing to provide evidence of Ekpa-sponsored atrocities against Ndigbo to aid his trial and conviction, whether in Finland or Nigeria.

“The Enugu State Government welcomes the arrest of the Finland-based terrorist, Simon Ekpa. His arrest and trial will no doubt go a long way in strengthening peace, security, and stability in all parts of the South East,” the statement said.

“This arrest is in line with the demand of Governor Peter Mbah administration, which has repeatedly made it known that Ekpa is a megalomaniac, common criminal, murderer, and fraudster, who takes joy in feeding fat on the manipulated emotions of Ndigbo and inflicting misery on the South East region.

“Ekpa has for long, and unfortunately from Finland, made a living by creating a siege climate and mentality in the South East, destroying lives, property, and the Igbo trademark of entrepreneurship and hard work.

“He thrives on manipulating, exploiting, and extorting the people on the pretext of fighting for their interest and for the restoration of Biafra,” the statement added.

