Simon Ekpa writes US, EU, accuses Enugu gov of victimising residents, seeks visa ban
Simon Ekpa, a pro-Biafra activist based in Finland, has written to the European Union and the United States of America regarding alleged violations of human rights by Enugu State Governor Peter Mbah.
When shop owners protested the state government’s decision to close the stores after failing to open for business on Monday, three individuals were slain on Wednesday.
However, Ekpa later urged in a letter to the international community that Mbah be denied visas for having violated the residents’ basic human rights.
He continued by saying that without following the provisions of the Federal Republic of Nigeria’s constitution, the Enugu State administration arrested and confiscated residents of the state.
The letter read, “We wish to bring to your notice the gross violation and fundamental human rights abuses of the people of Enugu State, Biafra (in Southeast Nigeria) by Peter Mbah, the governor of Enugu State.
Read Also: Senate condemns South-East sit-at-home, demands Simon Ekpa’s extradition
“Peter Mbah is confiscating and locking up people’s businesses and means of sustenance without recourse to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria or any chatter, treaty or convention known anywhere in the civilized world, thereby denying the people of Enugu State the right to personal property and free enterprise.
“We request that you impose a visa ban on Governor Peter Mbah and add him to the list of terrorists and haters of freedom and democracy in Nigeria.”
Earlier, the Senate on Wednesday asked the Federal Government to approach the Finnish Government for the extradition of the self-acclaimed disciple of thedetained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.
Ekpa, the head of the Auto Pilot, a faction of the secessionist group, has ordered his loyalists to enforce the sit-at-home order crippling economic activities in the South-East.
