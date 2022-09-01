Sports
Simy Nwankwo joins Benevento on season-long loan
Nigeria forward, Simy Nwankwo has completed a season-long loan move to Serie B club Benevento from Italian topflight side Salernitana.
Benevento have the option of making the move permanent at the end of the season.
“Benevento Calcio announces that it has reached an agreement with Salernitana for the right to sports performances of the striker Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.
Read Also: Simy Nwankwo joins Serie B club Parma on loan
“The Nigerian footballer, born in 1992, arrives at the Giallorossi club on a temporary basis with the right of option.”
Benevento had played on loan for Palma and has been a player with Crotone.
Benevento would be the fourth Italian club Nwankwo will be playing for since his arrival in 2016.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...