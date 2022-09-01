Simy Nwankwo joins Benevento on season-long loan

Nigeria forward, Simy Nwankwo has completed a season-long loan move to Serie B club Benevento from Italian topflight side Salernitana.

Benevento have the option of making the move permanent at the end of the season.

“Benevento Calcio announces that it has reached an agreement with Salernitana for the right to sports performances of the striker Simeon Tochukwu Nwankwo,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.

“The Nigerian footballer, born in 1992, arrives at the Giallorossi club on a temporary basis with the right of option.”

Benevento had played on loan for Palma and has been a player with Crotone.

Benevento would be the fourth Italian club Nwankwo will be playing for since his arrival in 2016.

