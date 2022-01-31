Sports
Simy Nwankwo joins Serie B club Parma on loan
Nigeria forward, Simy Nwankwo has completed a loan move to Serie B outfit Parma on a six-month deal.
The 29-year-old joined the Crusaders from Serie A club Salernitana, and the deal includes an option for a permanent move.
“Parma Calcio 1913 are delighted to announce that Simeon Tochukwu “Simy” Nwankwo has joined the Club on loan from US Salernitana with an option to buy,” reads a statement on the club’s official website.
Nwankwo moved to Salernitana at the beginning of the current campaign, and scored just one goal in 19 league appearances for the Garnets.
Parma are currently in the bottom half of the Serie B table.
