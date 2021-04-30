Simy Nwankwo 'not bothered' about Super Eagles snub, says life goes on | Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles and Crotone forward, Simy Nwankwo says he is not bothered about the recent snub by the national team managers.

Despite being on top form and scoring goals for Italian topflight club Crotone, Nwankwo has failed to make the Super Eagles lineup since 2018.

The 28-year-old has scored 19 goals in the Serie A this season alone but Eagles coach, Gernot Rohr has indicated he does not have plans of bringing in the forward.

“I won’t say I am bothered about the Super Eagles. As a Nigerian I am a fan of the national team, we are all born to be fans of the Super Eagles,” he told BBC Sport Africa.

Read Also: Simy Nwankwo’s son honoured with citizenship after father calls out racism

“I share the same dream and ambition of every young footballer to one day represent the country. But it’s not in my hands, it’s not something I can control.

“I focus on the only thing that I can control, which is my day-to-day performances, improvement, becoming better every day, working hard and doing the things I have to do for my club.

“That’s the only thing that I am able to control. What happens in the Super Eagles is out of my control.

“If it happens again, it happens and if not.. life goes on. I am not worried.”

The Super Eagles are set to begin preparations ahead of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in the next international break.

Join the conversation

Opinions