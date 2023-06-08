Entertainment
Sina Rambo’s wife, Hiedi Korth, declares she officially divorced
Heidi Korth, the estranged wife of Sina Rambo has taken to social media to reveal that she has officially parted ways with the singer who is the son of the Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke.
The mother of one in a post on her Instastories hours ago said that she has divorced Sina Rambo and she is also ready to give out her wedding band since she is now single.
She also used the medium to inform her followers who are planning to get married to reach out to her so that she can hand her wedding ring over to whoever is interested.
Sophia Momodu says she can't wait to change Davido daughter's last name
Heidi Korth wrote on her Instastory; ‘’This is my wedding ring and since I am now officially divorced, I want to give it out to someone who is getting married soon.
‘‘So if you are getting married anytime soon because it is actually diamonds and it is actually really cute and you need a nice ring,’’ she added.
