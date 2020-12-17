Since the rich are united in exploiting our resources, the poor must unite to free themselves from poverty —Falana

A human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has said that rich Nigerians “are united in exploiting our national resources”.

He therefore called on the poor Nigerians to equally unite to free themselves from the shackles of poverty.

According to Falana, the unity of Nigeria is based on the ruthless exploitation of the working people.

The human rights lawyer spoke at the 24th Convocation Lecture of the Ekiti State University, Ado Ekiti on Wednesday, where he delivered a lecture titled: ‘Restructuring and The Liberation of Nigeria’.

“Unity means the component existence of Nigeria. The fact that the unity of the country is based on the ruthless exploitation of the working people, it is of no moment to the members of the ruling classes.

“For me, since the rich are united in exploiting our national resources, the exploited poor and oppressed people should equally unite to free themselves from the shackles of poverty,” he said.

Falana also called on the state governors to work on how to share powers with the President on matters of security and economy.

Speaking further during the lecture, Falana said that agitations for restructuring should not be seen from the prism of primordial sentiments like secession adding that restructuring, without equitable distribution of wealth, will not bring the needed change and development.

Falana also used the medium to take a swipe at past leaders of the country, who have now joined the league of those agitating for restructuring after leaving office, wondering why they failed to execute the restructuring project while they were in power.

He said; “Restructuring, without equitable distribution of wealth, will not bring the needed change and development that will build the foundation of our economy and make it gain global reckoning and work for the citizens.

“But I am warning that power devolution to the states without democratising such powers is dangerous to our system.”

Falana added; “Agitations for restructuring should not be seen from the prism of primordial sentiments like secession, call for civil war and division that would further disunite the country stressing that “restructuring is not about the break up of Nigeria”.

