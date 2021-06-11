Since you can't protect Nigerians, Igboho, Kanu, others will, Mailafia tells Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, says if the government of President Muhammadu Buhari fails to protect Nigerians, regional warlords like Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu and others will provide the much needed protection the citizens need.

Mailafia, a former Presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), and staunch critic of the Buhari-led administration, who spoke in Ibadan, the capital of Oyo State on Thursday during a visit to Governor Seyi Makinde, lamented the carnage and killing of over 20 people in Igangan, Ibarapa North Local Government Area of the state by suspected Fulani herdsmen who invaded the community last weekend.

Mailafia said the incident and the insecurity in every part of the country is as a result of the failure of government both at the Federal and state levels.

The ex-CBN Deputy Governor called on Buhari to visit Igangan and other communities across the country where Nigerians have been killed to commiserate with the victims.

“Mr. President, if you cannot protect Nigerians, the likes of Sunday Igboho, Nnamdi Kanu, and others will

“The youths will take over. Igboho and his team are waiting. Where the government cannot come to their help, they will help themselves. The choice is yours Mr. President

“This carnage in Igangan is a failure of state security. You need to come to see the people of Oyo State and commiserate with them on the failure of our Federal and State to protect its citizens.

“We are very angry and heart-broken on what happened in Igangan and we condemn it.

“Mr. President, you are the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Nigerian people voted for you.

“One of the first Directive Principles of the Nigerian constitution is that the state shall guarantee the security and welfare of her citizens.

“So, Mr. President, I appeal for you to visit this state. The people of this state are very peaceful and enlightened. They don’t deserve what is happening to them.”

By Isaac Dachen

