Singapore sentences man to death via Zoom call

A Singaporean Judge has sentenced a man to death for drug trafficking via Zoom video call, making it the third known case of capital punishment remotely delivered.

A spokesperson for the country’s Supreme Court stated that the hearing was done remotely to minimize covid-19 spread.

“For the safety of all involved in the proceedings, the hearing for Public Prosecutor v Punithan A/L Genasan was conducted by video-conferencing,” the official stated.

Punithan Genasan, a 37-year-old Malaysian, was sentenced to death by hanging on Friday for spear-heading a 2011 heroin deal, court documents showed.

Human Rights groups have criticized the development as well as Singapore’s zero tolerance for foreign drug criminals.

“Singapore’s use of the death penalty is inherently cruel and inhumane, and the use of remote technology like Zoom to sentence a man to death makes it even more so,” Human Rights Watch’s deputy director for Asia, Phil Robertson said.

Meanwhile, Genasan’s lawyer, Peter Fernando, said he did not object to Friday’s judgment being delivered on Zoom since the judge was audible as well as the verdict.

He stated, however, that his client is considering an appeal against the verdict.

Singapore has recorded 28,794 Covid-19 cases and 22 deaths so far, according to the Johns Hopkins University tally.

