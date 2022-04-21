Tech
Singapore’s tele-health startup, Ordinary Folk, raises $5M Pre-Series A
A Singapore-based tele-health startup, Ordinary Folk, has raised a $5M Pre-Series A financed by Monk’s Hill Ventures.
The Co-founder and Managing Partner of Monk’s Hill Ventures, Peng T. Ong, confirmed the development in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.
According to the startup, the development comes as it seeks to scale in Singapore while expanding into Hong Kong waters.
Ripples Nigeria gathered that the two-year-old startup was founded by Sean Low focusing on mental wellness, sexual wellness, fertility, mental health, and wellbeing.
Read also: Nigerian govt moves to adopt Blockchain technology for operation efficiency
Speaking on the investment and the prospect of the startup, Peng said:
“Millions of people across Asia find it difficult to access proper treatment and care for health conditions that have tremendous taboo attached.
“Through products such as Noah and Zoey, Ordinary Folk is uniquely positioned to bring value through the consumer journey of healthcare services, creating an ecosystem where patients have access to medical experts and products, and a wide range of treatment options.”
By: Hamsat Kayode
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm
The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers
Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination
In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence
With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...