Singapore’s tele-health startup, Ordinary Folk, raises $5M Pre-Series A

A Singapore-based tele-health startup, Ordinary Folk, has raised a $5M Pre-Series A financed by Monk’s Hill Ventures.

The Co-founder and Managing Partner of Monk’s Hill Ventures, Peng T. Ong, confirmed the development in a press release seen by Ripples Nigeria on Thursday.

According to the startup, the development comes as it seeks to scale in Singapore while expanding into Hong Kong waters.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the two-year-old startup was founded by Sean Low focusing on mental wellness, sexual wellness, fertility, mental health, and wellbeing.

Speaking on the investment and the prospect of the startup, Peng said:

“Millions of people across Asia find it difficult to access proper treatment and care for health conditions that have tremendous taboo attached.

“Through products such as Noah and Zoey, Ordinary Folk is uniquely positioned to bring value through the consumer journey of healthcare services, creating an ecosystem where patients have access to medical experts and products, and a wide range of treatment options.”

By: Hamsat Kayode

