Singer 2Face Idibia hails wife, Annie Idibia, amid family dispute

Nigerian recording artiste, 2Face Idibia has eulogized his wife Annie Idibia in an Instagram post during the early hours of today, Wednesday, November 24.

2Face who has watched his wife Annie feud with members of his family and his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi in recent months took time out to acknowledge the prowess of his wife as he slammed those who were insinuating that she is the one dividing his home.

It would be recalled that Annie threatened to ‘scatter everything’ after she suspected that 2Face visited his baby mama, Pero Adeniyi in the United States.

The mother of two has since resolved the conundrum with 2Face as she has apologized for her actions in a social media post a couple of days ago.

Sharing a photo of Annie on his Instagram page, the award winning singer-songwriter wrote, ‘my queen’.

In another post, 2Face wrote:

‘Na God go punish all of una wey dey call my wife name for this matter. Idiots’

