Entertainment
Singer 2Face Idibia visits Sound Sultan’s graveside in the US
Veteran Nigerian musician, Innocent Idibia, better known as 2Face, on Sunday, May 22 paid a visit to his colleague, Sound Sultan’s graveside in New Jersey, United States of America.
Sharing the video on his Instagram page on Monday morning, 2Face wrote that he went to pay his respect to Sound Sultan.
He was accompanied by media personality Emmanuel Ugolee and two others.
Read also: 2Face Idibia regrets lack of quality time with children
Watch the video below.
Sound Sultan passed away on July 11 last year after a long battle with the Angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), a rare form of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (throat cancer)
He was buried on the same day according to Islamic injunction.
