Singer Asa demands N300m from Tempoe, Joeboy over alleged copyright infringement

Veteran singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Asa has demanded that Afrobeats artist Joeboy and producer Tempoe pay her N300 million over copyright infringement in Joeboy’s ‘Contour’.

In a letter sent to Joeboy by Asa’s Lawyers and which the artist posted on his Instagram Story, the content revealed accusations of a copyright suit stemming from the composition of Joeboy’s ‘Contour’.

According to the letter, the lawyers who are representing the “fire on the mountain” crooner claimed that the song’s composition and arrangement were created by Asa in a recording session with the music producer Tempoe which took place on 22nd, September 2020.

Additionally, the letter said their client didn’t grant permission for Joeboy and Tempoe to utilize the instrumentation in the single.

Asa’s lawyers demanded that the song be taken off all digital streaming platforms within 24 hours of receiving the letter.

In addition to this, they also demanded that Joeboy and Tempoe address an apology to their client for the copyright breach while seizing any and all further infringements.

Joe has since received the demand and has shrugged it off. Reposting the letter on his Instagram story, he laughed, “LOL”.

He continued on another slide: “Cos I dey always do love and light you think sey I be soft meat.”

He added: “You said I have 24 hours, it’s been 48hours, do something.”

In August 2022, Joeboy released his single titled “Contour,” which was produced by beat maker Tempoe.

