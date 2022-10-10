Entertainment
Singer Asake runs off stage in US show, after security personnel’s gun was stolen
Nigerian recording artiste, Asake on Sunday was advised to abruptly bring his show in Baltimore, United States of America to an end following a security breach during his performance.
The musician was advised by his security team to end the sold-out show with immediate effect after security personnel informed the musician and his team that his firearm had been stolen.
Footage emerged online of Asake running off the stage accompanied by security personnel.
Read also:Singer Teni allegedly orders bouncer to beat up fan at Asaba concert
Watch the video below.
Asake running out of the Baltimore venue after a security guard had his gun stolen from him #asake #asakeliveinbaltimore pic.twitter.com/AeKFOlZBkz
— Michael Amanor (@iammikestyle) October 10, 2022
The organizers have apologized for the way the show ended explaining that it was done for the safety of everyone present,
The organizers and Asake also promised to set up a new date for the event which would be announced in due time.
Read the statement below.
Asake’s statement.png
