Singer August Alsina reveals he’s in love with a man

American recording artiste, August Alsina has come out to reveal he is in love with another man.

The musician who had an entanglement with Will Smith’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith announced that his new partner’s name is Zu.

At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera.

“I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional.

He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to do that in front of the world because it defies all the constructs that one would say love is supposed to be or love should look like.”

His boyfriend then walked out to join him. August said, “I love you” as the two embraced each other.

Watch the video below.

AUGUST ALSINA HAS A MAN OMG🫶🏻💗 pic.twitter.com/XV4kgjfZsC — ➰ᴺᴹ (@KingSeanSwae) November 22, 2022

