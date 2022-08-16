Singer Ayra Starr accuses airline firm, Air France, of racism

Mavins records signee, Ayra Starr has taken to her social media platform to accuse international airline, Air France of racism for failing to release her property.

According to her, the airline which gave her the worst flight experience in her life, has failed to return her box two months after she boarded the aircraft.

Appealing to the airline to return her box, Ayra who said the whole situation ‘smells like racism’, said the box contains her music, hence the need for her to have it returned.

She wrote:

“Air France this is starting to smell like racism , it’s been two months already !Please return my box to me !!! My laptop is in there , my music is in there , give me my box, I’m tired.

All My worst flight experiences have been with Airfrance , please just return my box to me , I beg !

Okay, please @[email protected] I just want my box , I’m not even angry again , I forgive y’all but just return my box , please”

Reacting to Starr’s post on Twitter, the airline stated that the musician would have to reach out to an agent for the issue to be fixed.

Here is the airline’s response to Starr’s outcry.

“Hello, we have received your DM. However, you must request the help of an assistant in order for your messages to be transferred to an agent. Can you please request an assistant? Thank you, Clémence.”

