Entertainment
Singer Ayra Starr addresses critics condemning her music
Nigerian recording artiste, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe popularly known as Ayra Starr has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to address people who have continued to criticize her music.
The singer who has been on tour across the country since October 2021 was recently criticized on social media by concert-goers. Some trolls claim that the 19-year-old Mavins youngster cannot sing.
The Mavin act, countering claims that she cannot sing, took to Twitter to explain why her voice has been strained.
“My loves, I’ve been performing almost every day since October. Of course, my voice is strained,” she tweeted.
READ ALSO: Singer Cynthia Morgan criticizes Burna Boy’s style of music
The Bloody Samaritan singer however maintained that despite the strain, she is still very much talented.
She continued, “I am a human being , so please dead that ‘Ayra Starr cannot sing bs’, dead it fast fast. It’s all talent and grace here baby.”
Ayra Starr gained mainstream prominence earlier in the year after she released her eponymous debut EP.
In August 2021, she released her debut studio album, 19 & Dangerous.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population
In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Kwara communities groan as erosion washes away roads, property
For a number of years communities in Ilorin South LGA of Kwara State have had to live with the menace...
SPECIAL REPORT: Lack of legal provisions, cultural sentiments fueling marital r*pe in Nigeria
By Arinze Chijioke In the early days of Sandra Izuckukwu’s marriage in 2019, her husband, Sunday Izuchukwu, did everything she...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (IV): Surviving in a dangerous media environment
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019 and 2020. For six...
INVESTIGATION… LIVES ON THE LINE (III): Precious Owolabi was killed covering a protest
This investigation is on the unresolved killing of three Nigerian journalists while on assignments between 2019-2020. For six months, Nigerian...