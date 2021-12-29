Singer Ayra Starr addresses critics condemning her music

Nigerian recording artiste, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe popularly known as Ayra Starr has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to address people who have continued to criticize her music.

The singer who has been on tour across the country since October 2021 was recently criticized on social media by concert-goers. Some trolls claim that the 19-year-old Mavins youngster cannot sing.

The Mavin act, countering claims that she cannot sing, took to Twitter to explain why her voice has been strained.

“My loves, I’ve been performing almost every day since October. Of course, my voice is strained,” she tweeted.

The Bloody Samaritan singer however maintained that despite the strain, she is still very much talented.

She continued, “I am a human being , so please dead that ‘Ayra Starr cannot sing bs’, dead it fast fast. It’s all talent and grace here baby.”

Ayra Starr gained mainstream prominence earlier in the year after she released her eponymous debut EP.

In August 2021, she released her debut studio album, 19 & Dangerous.

