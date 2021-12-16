Singer Ayra Starr recounts humorous moment with fan

Nigerian recording artiste, Ayra Starr has taken to her Twitter platform to recount the humorous comment a fan made during her recent performance on stage.

Speaking via the microblogging site, Twitter, the youngster stated that she locked eyes with the fan when the man in the crowd suddenly made a comment about her derriere.

Starr revealed that she almost dropped her mic and burst in laughter. Videos shared online however showed her laughing when the comment was reportedly made.

Narrating the incident, Ayra Starr wrote:

“I locked eyes with someone in the crowd while dancing and the next thing the guy said was look small y*nsh dey shake o.

I had to hold myself not to drop the mic and laugh. I didn’t deserve that tbh.”

Watch the humorous moment below.

The small yansh wey Dey shake 😭 pic.twitter.com/xxKQaYWUCW — tims🍀 (@therealtims_) December 16, 2021

