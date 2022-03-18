Singer Banky W dubs Lagos State govt insensitive for planning to reopen Lekki Tollgate

Nigerian recording artiste Bankole Wellington popularly known as Banky W has berated the Lagos State government over its plans to reopen the Lekki toll gate.

The singer made this known via his Twitter platform.

“The intended resumption of collections at the Lekki toll gate is yet another example of a serious lack of empathy by the Lagos State Govt. Life in Nigeria has been extremely difficult. All things being considered, the timing of this decision is just unfair,” he wrote.

Banky W did not stop there, he went on to state that the state government had disregarded the ache young Nigerians felt during the shootout that took place at the popular toll gate.

“Lagos State is exhibiting a blatant disregard – not just for the pain felt by all the young people who were hurt by the events of #EndSARS, but also the pain and difficulty being experienced by the majority of Lagosians just trying to survive in these difficult times,” he added.

Banky’s tweets are coming on the heels of the proposed opening of the toll gate.

In 2020, the Lekki toll gate was one of the grounds used for the #EndSars protests across the country.

Several young Nigerians were reportedly killed at the toll gate after armed military officers fired gunshots at them on Oct 20, 2020.

