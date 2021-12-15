Singer Billie Eillish recounts near death experience after contracting Coronavirus

19-year-old American recording artiste, Billie Eillish revealed in a recent interview that she could have died of Coronavirus if she had not taken the vaccine.

In an interview on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show”, the Grammy award winning teenager recounted her experience with the virus.

Billie Eilish’s diagnosis came after she debuted her latest album, “Happier than Ever,” in late July.

Eilish also said she’s still experiencing long-term COVID symptoms.

Read also: Red alert as more countries detect super-mutant Omicron Coronavirus variant

The songstress had this to say:

“I think if I weren’t vaccinated, I would have died, because it was bad.

“When I say it was bad, I more just mean that it felt horrible. But really, in the scheme of COVID, it was not bad. You know what I mean? When you’re sick, you feel f–king horrible.

“I didn’t die, and I wasn’t gonna die, but that does not take away from how miserable it was. It was terrible. I still have side effects. I was sick for, like, two months almost.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now