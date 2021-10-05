Entertainment
Singer, Brymo, claims Tuface set thugs on him for ‘eyeing his throne’
Nigerian recording artiste, Brymo has taken to the microblogging site, Twitter to claim that his colleague, Tuface Idibia, accused him of sleeping with his wife, Annie Idibia.
The ‘Omoge campus’ made this revelation in a Twitter thread on Monday night.
According to Brymo, they met at a press conference in 2015/16 and the meeting was somewhat awkward.
He then narrated how he met Annie a week prior though his partner was also there with him.
Read also: Brymo blows hot over underrated tag, says ‘retarded’ media influencers make him appear unpopular
Brymo also claimed when he met Tuface later, the singer accused him of sleeping with his wife.
Speaking further, Brymo also claimed Tuface hinted that his future in the music industry will become nonexistent if he keeps “eyeing his throne”.
According to him, he got into an encounter with some ‘boys’ who fought with him and gave him a ‘black eye’, of which he suspected Tuface. He, however said Tuface denied the allegation when he confronted him with it.
“In the very recent past, a man falsely accused me of sleeping with his wife and I waited in angst, and the words were never taken back still, efforts were consistently made to prove I did it still and my soul has known no lasting peace ever since,” he tweeted.
Read the tweets below.
