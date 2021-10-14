Singer Brymo reveals 2Face Idibia yet to sue him

Nigerian recording artiste, Olawale Ashimi better known as Brymo has revealed that he is yet to be taken to court by veteran singer, Innocent Idibia otherwise known as 2Face.

Taking to the microblogging site, Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the hitmaker stated that he is yet to receive any official statement or summons to court from 2face or his legal representatives.

Brymo wrote on Twitter;

“Let it be public knowledge that I have received no documents of any kind pointing to my being sued by Mr Idibia. Or his handlers or attorneys… the impunity with which he lied to all of society in the letter and public statement should rightly pose a setback,” he tweeted.

It would be recalled that the singer, Brymo called out the veteran singer, 2Face on the social media platform, Twitter alleging that the ‘African Queen’ crooner accused him of sleeping with his wife, Annie Idibia.

Brymo made several other allegations which 2Face responded to by threatening a suit of N1 billion if he doesn’t retract and apologize for his statement within 48 hours.

