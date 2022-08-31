Singer Buju reacts as his n*de surfaces on social media

Nigerian recording artiste, Daniel Benson who is better known as Buju has reacted to his nude video that surfaced on social media.

The music star took to his Snapchat page on Tuesday, August 30, 2022, where he revealed that he is heartbroken for the first time in his life.

Read also: ‘I insisted on my right as Nigerian,’ Singer Buju clarifies remark on disagreement with police

“I’m incapable of loving anybody in this world asides Peggy. Before you step to me with whatever you think you got going on, know this,” he wrote.

The singer continued, “I fit dey follow you catch your cruise but you no reach. Na me just dey do rubbish. For the first time in my life I’m heartbroken and na me cause am.”

Buju’s recent statement is coming days after a lady, Filma Jones, alleged to be his girlfriend released his nude video on social media.

According to Jones, the music star dated, impregnated and dumped her.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now