Singer Burna Boy crashes his Ferrari in auto accident

Nigerian recording artiste, Damini Ogulu has been involved in an auto accident.

According to the Grammy award winner in a post shared via his Instagram Stories on Sunday, February 27, 2022, he was involved in a bad accident with his Ferrari sports car.

However, the music star expressed shock at the way bystanders remained apathetic when the accident happened instead of getting help.

“Yes, it is true. I had a bad accident with my Ferrari today. My legs just hurt a little but I am fine,” he wrote.

“It’s just funny how everyone came out with phones recording me instead of trying to get help (I guess they were just too excited to see me regardless of the situation lol) but I love you all. Gambo got me.”

