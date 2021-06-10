Singer, Burna Boy, flaunts Grammy award | Ripples Nigeria

The self-acclaimed African Giant, Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu has taken to the social media platform, Instagram to unveil his Grammy award plaque.

Burna Boy flaunted his gold plaque on Instagram on Thursday, June 10.

Sharing the post on Instagram, the Grammy winner wrote;

”Early Morning deliveries from across the pond!”

He continued;

“My parents prayed for excellent children, not houses, cars, or “things”.

READ ALSO: Burna Boy, Wizkid nominated for ‘Best International Artiste’ at 2021 BET Award

“They asked my sisters for stellar degrees; one got a first-class in Finance, the other got a Distinction in Engineering.

“They asked me for a Grammy, and here we are.

“I am a product of sacrifice! Thank God and thank you all again!”

Recall Burna Boy made history a couple of months ago when he became the first Nigerian solo artiste to win a Grammy award.

By Adekunle Fajana

Join the conversation

Opinions