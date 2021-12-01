Singer Burna Boy lectures Nigerians on how to make impact

Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu aka Burna Boy on his Instagram stories has published pivotal nuggets on how his fans can be impactful with their lives.

According to the Afrobeats icon, it was quintessential to live a proactive life that would influence the fledgeling generation. Speaking on his Insta-stories, Burna Boy mentioned that it was essential to create value without thinking about the reactions of others.

In his statement, the 30-year-old singer mentioned that the religious afterlife is not certain because no one has described ‘what’s really next’. Hence, he admonished his followers to act without regrets.

Read his statement below.

Burna Boy‘s concluding statement reads:

“Don’t ever wish you had said something. Say it!

Don’t wish you had done something, do it!

Love. Damini”

