Singer Chris Brown mentions internet fraudster, Hushpuppi, in new single, Nigerians react

American recording artiste, Chris Brown mentioned the name of embattled internet fraudster Hushpuppi, real name Ramon Abbas in a newly released single.

The Nigerian musician Lojay and record producer Sarz released the remix version of the popular single, Monalisa, featuring Chris Brown.

In his verse on the remix, Chris Brown sang:

“See for this life

Me and you chop like Hushpuppi

We walk and they stare

Please show them you’re best…”

The verse quickly mesmerized listeners across the country making many to take to their respective Twitter accounts to talk about it, leaving Hushpuppi to emerge as the #1 topic on the trending list as at the time of this report.

The former Instagram sensation is facing charges of fraud and is set to be sentenced on July 11, 2022.

Read reactions below.

Hushpuppi was frequenting celebrity clubs and spending thousands there.

Hushpuppi's former lawyer, Mark Geragos, was also Chris Brown's lawyer.

Of course they know him. https://t.co/EF2oWRUPzS — Xerxes (@XerxesEmperor) May 20, 2022

Hushpuppi really chop life and is very popular to the world even chrisbrown testify to it in monalisa remix — SON Of Grace (@SONKearneyBee) May 20, 2022

That Chris brown’s hushpuppi line on Monalisa remix is too cold man😂🔥 — Rizzobillz (@rizzobillz) May 20, 2022

Chris Brown confirm am say hushpuppi chop life.😂😂 — *EDO BOY*💭🇨🇦📍 (@VarUar_) May 20, 2022

#MonalisaRemix so Chrisbrown sabi Hushpuppi man was huge. pic.twitter.com/X7lj57WrRi — Elison Matthew 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@Only_Elison) May 20, 2022

The Chris brown lines with Hushpuppi shouldn't be new guys. It doesn't take much to research the audience that's gonna be listening to your song and give em what they can relate to. Kudos to Chris! #hushpuppi — Med Gbobaniyi (@Iamsholq) May 20, 2022

I want Demola, Hushpuppi and the LGBTQ people to know that Jesus loves them all, all they need to do is leave their evil ways and accept Christ, also make restitution for their sins. — Ekothebeat Fanpage (@Ekothebeatfan) May 20, 2022

Chris said "For this Life, me and you chop like Hushpuppi"

Puppi is a legend 😂😂 https://t.co/Y8feXpn1zh — WOLFGANG A. MOZART  (@Deci_Wolfgang) May 19, 2022

If you had hushpuppi kind of money would you live a lowkey life???? — Damoo Vinci🥫 (@damoo_vinci2) May 16, 2022

Chris Brown too know about Hushpuppi?? Ramoni to the world 😂 — Elvis Tunde ➐ (@Tunnykvng) May 20, 2022

I listened to Monalisa remix and i heard Chris Brown mentioned Hushpuppi The guy just reminds us of the Oga kpata kpata — Ebenezer Ekpenyong (@MeetEbenezer) May 19, 2022

Hushpuppi in prison listening to Monalisa remix 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/KMuqqhVS81 — FAOLA DIVINE (@FaolaDivine) May 20, 2022

G boys listening to monalisa and hearing chris brown acknowledging hushpuppi pic.twitter.com/pmVPY6hdKI — Lanr£ 🇳🇬🗣 (@LanreTalks) May 20, 2022

