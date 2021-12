Singer Cynthia Morgan criticizes Burna Boy’s style of music

Controversial Nigerian musician, Cynthia Morgan has berated the musical prowess of Grammy award winner, Burna Boy.

According to the ‘German juice’ crooner, Burna Boy has lost his musical touch. She mentioned that his performance on his recently released single ‘Ballon D’Or’ featuring Wizkid was underwhelming.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Thursday morning, the songstress wrote:

“Burna Boy is losing it with his musical arrangement. Wizkid is ok but his last 8 bars was weak.”

