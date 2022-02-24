Connect with us

Singer Davido calls out politician who wants to mess with his family

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has called out a certain politician who aims to mess with members of his family.

The music star made the revelation known via his Twitter page on Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

“It hurts sha… a certain politician that I love with all my heart and look up to so much is the one trynna f*ck us up … but with God nothing dey sup! IMOLE DE !!” he tweeted.

The multi-award winning recording artiste did not mention the name of the individual who was messing with him and members of his family.

Davido’s statement on the social media platform is coming several weeks after he was involved in an altercation with his cousin, Adele Adeleke due to his plans to run against their uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke, for the governorship position of their state, Osun.

Davido’s cousin Adele recently acquired the nomination form to run for the gubernatorial ticket in Osun state under the People’s Democratic Party.

Meanwhile, Ademola is also running for the same position under the same party.

Ademola ran for the governorship election in 2018.

At the time, Ademola lost to the current governor Oyetola Gboyega via a Supreme Court ruling.

