Singer Davido fulfills promise, doles out N250m to orphanages nationwide (See list)

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke better known as Davido has fulfilled his promise to disburse N250 million to selected orphanage homes across the country.

The popular musician gave the update on Tuesday evening in a statement released on his Twitter platform.

It would be recalled that the DMW lead vocalist raised N200M over 72 hours after he shared his account details on social media during his birthday in 2021.

He later revealed that he added the sum of N50 million to amass the largesse to a total of N250 million in November 2021.

In a statement released via his Twitter page on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the music star thanked the committee that was set up to disburse the funds.

“Since its inauguration, the members of the committee have worked tirelessly to ensure that they collate the names and information of the documented and verified orphanages,” part of the statement read.

He went on to reveal that the entire funds had been disbursed to 292 orphanages across the country.

See the document below.

ADAMAWA AKWA IBOM ANAMBRA pic.twitter.com/F1nuohIJw8 — Davido (@davido) February 15, 2022

BAUCHI BAYELSA BENUE CROSS RIVER DELTA EBONYI pic.twitter.com/njPFxdc7Lc — Davido (@davido) February 15, 2022

EDO EKITI ENUGU GOMBE pic.twitter.com/QbKmdLRZim — Davido (@davido) February 15, 2022

NASARAWA NIGER OGUN ONDO OSUN pic.twitter.com/W99Zz3MQFb — Davido (@davido) February 15, 2022

