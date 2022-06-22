Singer Davido goes in search of Ghanaian student who bagged all A1 in WAEC

Afrobeat musician, David Adeleke, better known as Davido may be looking to change the life of a young Ghanaian scholar who bagged nine A1s in his West African Examinations Council (WAEC).

Morro Suleyman, a Ghanaian teenager became a social media sensation after his impeccable WAEC result was published online, albeit, he has been unable to further his education due to financial constraints on his parents’ part.

The youngster finished his secondary school education in 2021; bagging a distinction in his WAEC but has been forced to stay at home, leading Ghanaian socialite, Nana Yaw to go on social media to seek help from well-meaning people.

Touched by the narrative, Davido who is renowned as one of the most benevolent artistes in the Nigerian entertainment industry has kicked off a search for the young lad.

He urged his followers to swing into action and find him the teenage sensation.

“Please locate him for me,” Davido wrote on his Twitter page.

Please locate him for me pic.twitter.com/DzVwRhrkCq — Davido (@davido) June 22, 2022

