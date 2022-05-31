Singer Davido mocks Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad, who lost primary election

Nigerian recording artiste, Davido real name David Adeleke mocked a tweet published by President Muhammadu Buhari’s ex-aide, Bashir Ahmad on Sunday.

The former Personal Assistant to the President on New Media, Bashir Ahmad on the microblogging platform, responded to critics in regards to his failure to secure the All Progressives Congress (APC) ticket of member House of Representatives for Albasu/Gaya/Ajingi Federal Constituency.

Ahmad scored only 16 votes against the 109 votes scored by Abdullahi Gaya, the winner of the primary which took place on Saturday, May 28.

Ahmad, while quoting a statement by Anthony Hopkins in a tweet, stated that it is none of his business what people say of him, or think of him.

He wrote:

“It should be none of your business what people say of you, or think of you, you are what you are, and you do what you do and that makes life so much easier.” – Anthony Hopkins.”

Read also :Davido calls out Italian show promoter who allegedly duped him

Responding to the tweet, Davido shared several food emojis to mock the politician.

See the exchange below.

Davido did not stop there, in another post, the DMW label owner further berated Ahmad. Making reference to his uncle Senator Ademola Adeleke’s loss during the gubernatorial election in 2018, Davido tweeted, “Karma is a b!tch”

The Afrobeats superstar wrote, “The so-called elections in Osun nko ….. KARMA A B!TCH”

The so called elections in Osun nko ….. KARMA A BITCH 😂😂 https://t.co/dohIYiM5bQ — Davido (@davido) May 29, 2022

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now