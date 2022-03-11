Entertainment
Singer Davido reveals he is obsessed with his kids
Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke aka Davido has revealed that he is obsessed with his children.
The 30 Billion Gang (30BG) head honcho made this known via his Twitter platform on Thursday night, March 10.
The singer has three children, Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi.
“I’m obsessed with my children,” the singer tweeted.
— Davido (@davido) March 10, 2022
The music star welcomed his first child, Imade, in 2015 with Sophia Momodu. He named her after his late mother, Veronica Imade Adeleke.
The singer welcomed his second child, Hailey Adeleke with his then-partner, Amanda in 2017.
Davido’s youngest child, Ifeanyi Adeleke was born in October 2020. The award winning singer welcomed Ifeanyi right after his proposal with his estranged fiancee, Chioma Rowland.
