Singer Davido reveals he is obsessed with his kids

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke aka Davido has revealed that he is obsessed with his children.

The 30 Billion Gang (30BG) head honcho made this known via his Twitter platform on Thursday night, March 10.

The singer has three children, Imade, Hailey and Ifeanyi.

“I’m obsessed with my children,” the singer tweeted.

I'm obsessed with my children — Davido (@davido) March 10, 2022

The music star welcomed his first child, Imade, in 2015 with Sophia Momodu. He named her after his late mother, Veronica Imade Adeleke.

Read also: Singer Davido calls out politician who wants to mess with his family

The singer welcomed his second child, Hailey Adeleke with his then-partner, Amanda in 2017.

Davido’s youngest child, Ifeanyi Adeleke was born in October 2020. The award winning singer welcomed Ifeanyi right after his proposal with his estranged fiancee, Chioma Rowland.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now