Singer, Davido, reveals his father worked at fast-food restaurant, Burger Kings, before he became wealthy | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke better known as Davido is the son of billionaire businessman, Adedeji Adeleke. Davido is the last born of the multi-billionaire.

Davido recently revealed that his father is his biggest influence.

According to the singer, his billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, worked as a manager at Burger King, a fast-food restaurant in the US before he became wealthy.

The singer disclosed this while speaking about his biggest inspiration during a performance on NPR’s Tiny Desk, a video series of live concerts hosted by NPR Music in Washington.

Read also: Billionaire heir, Davido, narrates grass to grace story

“The inspiration for me has been my father, a Nigerian-American like me. He studied in the States. I studied there myself. I went to HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities), a predominantly black college,” he said.

“My dad went to one as well. He used to work at Burger King. He was a manager at Burger King.”

This is coming several days after the singer narrated his grass to grace story on the social media platform, Twitter.

At the time, Davido revealed that he stayed in a one-bedroom apartment with his cousins, B-Red and Sina Rambo.

Here is what he wrote;

Damn, I went to my old apartments where I used to live 12 years ago with Sina and B red!!! As hard as it is to believe .. we had no money .. no support just us and a dream !! 12 years later ! We millions in ! Road to a billion 💵!!! We thank God !! Never stop believing !!

Join the conversation

Opinions