Connect with us

Entertainment

Singer Davido set to dump single life

Published

17 mins ago

on

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke better known as Davido has explained in a newly uploaded video on his Instagram stories that he is prepared to get married because he no longer wants to identify as a player.

The singer shared a video on his Instagram Stories with the caption: “I think I’m gonna get married soon, cos….”

Read also: Davido features on 2022 FIFA World Cup official soundtrack

To explain the reason why he intends to get married, he added a video of a white man singing, “I don’t wanna be a player anymore.”

Watch the video below.

https://www.instagram.com/stories/davido/2826543789470973725/

Davido, a father of three, was previously engaged to a chef, Chioma Rowland. In October 2019, Davido took a bold step to propose to Chioma in the United Kingdom, however, the couple ended their relationship due to reasons yet to be disclosed to the public.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now

Related Topics:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

nineteen + 2 =

Investigations

Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals Ijaw Youths accuse N'Delta leaders of working against NDDC for selfish goals
Investigations2 weeks ago

INVESTIGATION: NDDC awards N1bn road contract to poultry farm

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) in what appears a breach of procurement laws, awarded a contract worth N1.028 billion...
Investigations1 month ago

FEATURE… Hard job, low income: Agony of Nigerian commercial drivers

Amid increase in fuel price over the years, coupled with bad roads and insecurity in Nigeria, many commercial drivers have...
Investigations3 months ago

INVESTIGATION: Health workers still collect bribes, issue covid-19 cards without vaccination

In the midst of a pandemic that has ravaged the entire globe killing hundreds of people, governments all over the...
Investigations3 months ago

FEATURE…The plight of Kwara communities without potable water, govt presence

With a piteous voice and teary eyes, Isiaku Ajarat reflected on some of the challenges she had faced while trekking...
Investigations4 months ago

FEATURES: Rise in Monkeypox infection troubling Nigeria’s rural population 

In this features, KELECHUKWU IRUOMA goes into the rural communities of Bayelsa State, south-south Nigeria to uncover the plight of...