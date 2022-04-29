Entertainment
Singer Davido set to dump single life
Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke better known as Davido has explained in a newly uploaded video on his Instagram stories that he is prepared to get married because he no longer wants to identify as a player.
The singer shared a video on his Instagram Stories with the caption: “I think I’m gonna get married soon, cos….”
To explain the reason why he intends to get married, he added a video of a white man singing, “I don’t wanna be a player anymore.”
Watch the video below.
https://www.instagram.com/stories/davido/2826543789470973725/
Davido, a father of three, was previously engaged to a chef, Chioma Rowland. In October 2019, Davido took a bold step to propose to Chioma in the United Kingdom, however, the couple ended their relationship due to reasons yet to be disclosed to the public.
