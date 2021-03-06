Singer Davido swoons over his act in Eddie Murphy’s Coming 2 America | Ripples Nigeria

Nigerian singer-songwriter, David Adeleke better known by his stage pseudonym Davido has been one of the artistes who have represented the Afrobeats genre across the globe for over a decade.

In the recently released sequel of Eddie Murphy’s blockbuster comedy, Coming 2 America, Davido was privileged to perform his 2018 smash hit, ‘Assurance’ at a wedding scene.

The excited 28-year-old singer has taken to social media to appreciate Eddie Murphy and members of his team for involving him in the project.

Davido revealed that he is proud to be a part of the blockbuster movie.

The music star took to his Instagram page on Friday, March 5, 2021, where he shared a video of his performance in the movie.

“It was an absolute pleasure sharing a set with a few legends that held the key to my childhood laughs. The sheer effort, work ethic and attention that goes into detail in creating art like this is way more astounding than I could ever imagine,” he captioned the video.

“I had to experience it to understand. Thank you @amazonstudios !! It was an absolute pleasure and I’d do it all over again! Coming 2 america out now! Everyone go watch it!! Tag your favorite boy when you see him! 😉😉.”

Other Nigerian singers featured in the soundtrack include Tekno and Tiwa Savage.

