Singer Davido tackles Gov Oyetola over campaign promise to Osun farmers

Nigerian recording artiste, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has questioned the decision of Osun State governor Gboyega Oyetola’s to wait until his second term to fulfill his promise to farmers in the state.

Davido aired his opinion on his official Twitter platform on Sunday, March 20.

This was after the Osun State governor engaged members of the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) on Sunday in the Odo-Otin local government area of the state.

He mentioned during the programme that he had not neglected his plans for them as the farmers would be his priority should he emerge victorious in the coming Osun State governorship election on July 16.

Oyetola added that his administration would continue to support farmers with necessary farm inputs.

Reacting to Oyetola’s declaration, Davido questioned why the governor could not do the needful now since he was still in power. He asked why the governor had to wait for a second term to take care of the farmers’ needs.

Davido wrote:

“Why not fulfill it before election?

Must you wait to be reelected?”

David I’d uncle, Ademola Adeleke, popularly called, the dancing senator, is also contesting for the governorship seat of Osun State under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

