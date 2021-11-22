Singer Davido vows to ensure N250M donation is properly disbursed to charity organizations

Nigerian recording artiste, Davido real name David Adeleke has vowed to ensure that the N250 million he donated to orphanage homes across Nigeria was properly disbursed.

The singer gave the assurance while responding to the microblogging site, Twitter user who said her mum isn’t sure the money he has donated would get to the children.

READ ALSO: Singer Tekno suggests how Nigeria can be fixed

”I told mum what Davido did and I’ve never seen her revolt so passionately against something.

She said the money won’t get to the children cos welfare officers steal all. I hate Nigeria.

She said it’s so bad that nurses never want to leave welfare homes when they’re posted there.”

Responding, the singer wrote;

”I will personally make sure this doesn’t occur !! I put that on my life!”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now