Singer, D’banj, speaks on arrest, demands thorough probe

Oladapo Oyebanjo, better known by his stage name as D’banj, has spoken out about his supposed arrest by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC).

He called the detention “misconceived, malicious, and damaging to the justice system anywhere in the world.”

The anti-graft agency reportedly apprehended and arrested the pop artist on Tuesday for fraud-related offenses.

He was charged with conspiring with several dishonest government employees to embezzle hundreds of thousands of naira intended for the N-Power project, a program for empowerment launched by President Muhammadu Buhari in 2016 to combat youth unemployment and advance social development, in Nigeria.

The “Oliver Twist” singer is alleged to have added fictitious beneficiaries to the funds’ payroll along with the corrupt government officials, and the money was eventually linked to accounts connected to the artist.

Meanwhile, the musician encouraged the panel to conduct its investigation properly so that anyone trying to implicate him in such acts can be brought to justice in an eleven-point statement made on Wednesday through his lawyer, Maryam Musa.

The statement reads, “The media is awash with reports of Oladapo Oyebanjo, Dbanj, in ICPC custody, with regard to unestablished allegations of fraud for which it has become crucial to make the following statement, for the purpose of clarity and to set public records straight.

“It is instructive to state foremost that the report concerning the arrest and detention of Oyebanjo is misconceived, malicious and prejudicial to the justice system anywhere in the world, and we would advise that the general public be well guided.

“We acknowledge the fact that the ICPC is currently investigating allegations of diversion of N-Power funds, as already stated by the commission and we continue to hold the expectation that the commission will stay the course of professionalism in this matter.

“For the record, D’banj has no such contractual or incidental relationship whatsoever with any group or persons within or outside government, in relation to the disbursement, operations, access or control of the operation of any government fund through an agency or its subsidiaries.

“Emphatically and as a matter of policy, Dbanj and his management do not engage in business dealings unless they are legitimate, properly documented and obtainable in law.”

The statement further revealed what transpired between the artiste and the ICPC, which culminated in his arrest.

It further reads, “D’banj was officially invited by the ICPC in respect of the investigation a month ago, however, he sent in letters through his Attorneys to the Commission in respect of his schedule in South Africa and promised to visit the Commission when he returned.

“On Monday, the 5th of December, 2022, D’banj freely and of his law-abiding accord went to the Commission at about 2pm immediately he arrived Abuja. The Officers of the Commission advised that he returned the following day as it was late for any interview on the said Monday.

“D’banj returned to the Commission the following day being Tuesday the 6th of December, 2022 as earlier agreed and voluntarily submitted himself to the Commission to make their inquiry and investigation.

“D’banj has enjoined the Commission to carry out its investigation thoroughly to ensure that characters attempting to bring him into such ridiculous activities must be brought to book.

“It is inconceivable that D’banj whose very career is a reference point for hard work, diligence and honesty would lend his reputation built steadfastly over the years to acts of such accusations which he must now stoically suffer through while clearing his name.”

