Singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary | Ripples Nigeria

American songstress, Demi Lovato has revealed that she represents fluidity as she is neither a male nor female.

The singer-songwriter stated that she prefers not to be identified as any gender, hence, she is non-binary.

The music star made this known via her podcast ‘4D With Demi Lovato.’

“Over the past year-and-a-half, I’ve been doing some healing and self-reflective work. And through this work, I’ve had the revelation that I identify as non-binary. With that said, I’ll be officially changing my pronouns to they/them,” Lovato said.

“I feel that this best represents the fluidity I feel in my gender expression and allows me to feel most authentic and true to the person I both know I am, and am still discovering.”

Lovato rose to prominence for her role as Mitchie Torres in the Disney Channel musical television, film Camp Rock in 2008, and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam later in 2010.

