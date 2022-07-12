Singer Djinee says ‘Lagos is not working’, decries state of the nation

Nigerian recording artiste, Djinee has decried the current state of the country after being frustrated by Lagos traffic amidst the recent heavy downpour of rain.

Djinee took to the microblogging site, Twitter, lamenting that one has to possess a higher level of reasoning to know that money doesn’t increase your quality of life in Nigeria.

Recounting his experience in a traffic jam that lasted over 9 hours, Djinee said even the ‘rich’ with their ‘benzes & ranges’, were all as frustrated as everyone else in traffic as they all lost their productive time.

Writing further, Dijinee said ‘Lagos has become so capitalist’ that there has been no thought given to proper urban planning as fuel stations are now jostling for space with residential houses on tiny roads.

Blasting Nigerians the singer said hunger has left the brains of Nigerians in a ‘state of comatose’, as they prefer the crumbs they (politicians) pacify them with than seek a total change.

Dijinee wrote:

“I can finally tweet this. Fri/Sat, I was out for 16hrs. 9 of those were spent in traffic. 4hrs to the location & 5hrs back. “Back” wasn’t even home cos i had to find shelter @ a friend’s. Couldn’t drive any longer. And some people experience this everyday. This is not life.

“You have to possess a higher level of reasoning to know that money doesn’t increase your quality of life in naija. In that traffic, there were benzes & ranges, all as frustrated as everyone else in traffic. All of us are losing productive time. Our health collectively taking a hit!

“I asked myself how long I can take this. The first night, I was still in traffic at midnight. Finally out of it, driving in pitch black darkness still on terrible roads in the rain fearing for my safety because this is naija, this is Lagos!

“This is no political tweet. Lagos is not working. Nigeria is not working. Ask those that have to scoop flood water from their houses, replace car engines. Ask the families in Owo, Borno, Adamawa, Kaduna etc who like their counterparts in the east have lost thousands to terrorism.

“Lagos has become so capitalist that there has been no thought given to proper urban planning. Just keep selling! Fuel stations jostling for space with residential houses on tiny roads. Dangote refinary built & half the road leading to it is a mess. Agbero is normal. A mega city!

“Our bar of success has been set so low. That’s why we’ll see all these & more & applaud. Either that or we’re plain stupid. Or worse still, our hunger has left our brains comatose, so we’ll prefer the crumbs they (politicians) pacify us with than seek a total change!

“In the land of the blind, the one eyed man is king. You need to legally travel out to see what it means to have a quality life for less. If you’re well travelled & you still see the mess here as normal & support the administrators of this anomaly, then you are the biggest PHOOL!”

