Singer Dunsin Oyekan pays tribute to late wife

Nigerian gospel singer, Dunsin Oyekan, on Wednesday paid tribute to his late wife, Doyin, who died exactly three years ago.

Doyin died on May 18, 2019, leaving behind her husband and two children.

The singer, who shared a photo of the deceased on his Instagram page, wrote: ”3 Years today… GOD IS GOOD!

“Oh you loved and served God in me. Yes you did!

Keep resting Bybes…”

