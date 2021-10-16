Singer Falz advocates justice for victims of #EndSARS protest

Nigerian recording artiste and activist, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz has taken to his Instagram page to advocate for justice for the victims of the Lekki Tollgate shootout during the #EndSARS protest in October 2020.

Falz who was among the outspoken celebrities during the heat of the #EndSARS protest in 2020 stated that the Nigerian government has failed to punish the perpetrators of the shootout since the incident happened one year ago.

Speaking further via an Instagram post on Friday, October 15, the singer also reacted to the decision of the state Commissioner of Police barring interested persons from staging any #EndSARS remembrance protest.

Falz mentioned in his post that innocent people were killed just because they were asking “not to be killed or brutalized”.

Here is what the rapper published on his Instagram page;

”20:10:20 [update]

They killed innocent souls that were simply asking not to be killed or brutalized.

A year later, no one has been punished yet for those heinous crimes.

A supposed Police Commissioner “warned” against citizens exercising their fundamental human rights. Yes, a Police Commissioner.

A couple of well meaning citizens decided to put together a summit to reflect on last year’s events & honour the lost souls. Event centre pulls out (“instructions from above”)

As I type this, there is already HEAVY police presence at the Lekki toll gate.

Best thing they could come up with is organizing “concerts” to try and distract us from remembering the real heroes in all of this. The people they murdered.

What we will never do, however, is be quiet.

We will NEVER EVER EVER EVER be silenced.

Not today, not on the 20th, not ever.”

