Singer, Falz, lampoons Nigerian armed forces on #EndSARS anniversary

Nigerian rapper and activist, Folarin Falana, better known as Falz has disclosed his disappointment in the country’s armed forces one year after the Lekki Tollgate shooting happened at the peak of the #endSARS protest.

Falz, one of the most outspoken celebrities during the #endSARS protest stated that the military officers who ought to protect the citizens are waging war against their own people.

The singer also paid tribute to the victims of the #EndSARS protest.

He wrote;

365 days ago, Nigerian citizens were shot and killed at the toll gate by our own military men.

Today we honour them because they have sacrificed their very existence for a cause bigger than all of us.

They live forever in our hearts 🕊

We will never ever forget ❤️✊🏾

