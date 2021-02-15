Singer Flavour speaks on his life before stardom

Nigerian recording artiste, Flavour has opened up about his personal life in a recent interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Radio.

Flavour, real name Chinedu Okoli spoke about how he lost his virginity at the age of 24.

Flavour, a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, during the session, spoke about how he struggled to attain fame and become a mainstream artiste.

Speaking during his chat with the media personality and show host, Flavour discussed topics bothering on family, love life and his music career.

When Ebuka asked him at what age he lost his virginity, Flavour said he abstained until he turned 24.

Speaking on his earlier life before he became a musician, Flavour said he served a master where he lived without women, television and alcohol.

Flavour began his musical career as a drummer for a local church.

He is popularly known across Africa and also the world for his hit song “Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix)”.

He is currently signed to 2nite Entertainment.

In 2005, he released his self-titled debut album N’abania.

Further, In 2010, the Highlife artiste released his second studio album Uplifted.

It was supported by the singles “Nwa Baby (Ashawo Remix)”, “Adamma“, as well as “Oyi Remix“.

The album’s success made Flavour one of Africa’s most sought out artists.

