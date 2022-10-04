Entertainment
Singer Harrysong accuses music executive, Soso Soberekon, of assassination plot (Video)
Nigerian recording artiste, Harrysong whose real name is Harry Okiri has accused music executive, Soso Soberekon of allegedly sending armed robbers to kill him in his home in Port Harcourt.
The singer-songwriter made this known while speaking with the hosts of the Frankly Speaking Podcast.
He also said that Soso was not his friend as many would like to believe.
The musician claimed Soso was his “enemy” and even tried to kill him.
Soso served as his best man during his wedding ceremony in Warri, Delta state in 2021.
In his words:
“90 percent of friendship, my guy my gee are all fake, there are people I have been working with for years” If I call their name, you go say na R guy be this, they no be my guys see as a matter of fact, those are my real enemies, if you see SoSo, you will say he is my friend, no SoSo na my enemy.”
Speaking further, Harry stated, “If you see Soso now, if you see Soso now, you will think he is my friend. He sent people to come and kill me in my house in Port Harcourt”
Soso has not responded to the allegations.
Listen to him speak below.
