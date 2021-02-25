Singer, Harrysong, disagrees people are born homosexual, offers reason for s3xual orientations | Ripples Nigeria

Life's Blog
Singer, Harrysong, disagrees people are born homosexual, offers reason for s3xual orientations
Nigerian singer-songwriter, Harrysong has disagreed with the notion that people are born gay.
According to the artiste, most people that identify as homosexual were sexually assaulted while growing up.
The singer stated this on social media during the wee hours of today, Thursday, February 25.
The singer simply disagreed with the notion that gay people or men and women who indulge in homosexuallity were born that way.
According to him, some people were misled and influenced by environmental factors, childhood sexual abuse, lack of parental love and guidance.
“We have had several arguments about people saying some men that are gays are born gays and some women that are lesbians are born lesbians. I disagree cus of cases like this and lots more. eg, some were misled, some were influenced, some were even assaulted by houseboys/girls etc,” he stated.
“Some were by environmental influence, lack of good parental love and guidance, just like these people’s stories up there. “So, things don’t just happen my dear, things are built up or made to happen) but stll, with love lets keep praying for one another, guiding and helping one another where and when we can. Time no dey” he concluded.
