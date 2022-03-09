Entertainment
Singer Harrysong hints at being a victim of blackmail
Nigerian recording artiste, Harrysong has hinted at being a victim of blackmail.
The Highlife singer made this known on his social media platform on Wednesday afternoon.
Appealing via his Instagram stories, the singer admonished members of the public not to believe any lady who puts up an “unpaid s3x scandal” about him.
Describing the lady as a ‘runs’ girl, Harrysong revealed that he has made continuous payments and is still being threatened.
He added that the incident occurred 6 years ago and he was recorded without knowing.
Read what the singer has to say below.
