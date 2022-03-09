Singer Harrysong hints at being a victim of blackmail

Nigerian recording artiste, Harrysong has hinted at being a victim of blackmail.

The Highlife singer made this known on his social media platform on Wednesday afternoon.

Appealing via his Instagram stories, the singer admonished members of the public not to believe any lady who puts up an “unpaid s3x scandal” about him.

Describing the lady as a ‘runs’ girl, Harrysong revealed that he has made continuous payments and is still being threatened.

READ ALSO: Singer Kodak Black says men don’t have to shower daily

He added that the incident occurred 6 years ago and he was recorded without knowing.

Read what the singer has to say below.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now